Miller's 19 points leads UNC Asheville past Milligan, 97-60

Sports 05:52 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Raekwon Miller hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts and led North Carolina-Asheville with 19 points as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan College, 97-60 on Sunday.

The victory gives UNC Asheville 14 straight wins at home.

The meeting was the first between the former NAIA rivals since the 1995-96 season and counted as a regular-season win for the Bulldogs and an exhibition loss for the Buffaloes.

MaCio Teague added 15 points for UNC Asheville (6-4), while Donovan Gilmore added 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. The Bulldogs were 31 of 67 from the field (46 per cent), including 11 of 26 from 3-point range (42 per cent).

UNC Asheville will take a week off, returning to host Western Carolina on Sunday.

David Casaday knocked down 4 of 9 from deep and finished with 16 points to lead Milligan, while Aaron Levarity added 12 points and seven rebounds.

By The Associated Press

