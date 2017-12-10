AP source: Gregerson, Cardinals agree to $11M, 2-year deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Luke Gregerson and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to an $11 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a physical and had not yet been announced.

Gregerson would get $5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $6 million team option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Gregerson struck out 70 in 61 innings for Houston, going 2-3 with a career-high 4.57 ERA in 65 relief appearances.