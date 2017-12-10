St. Francis (PA) edges Niagara in overtime 93-87

NIAGARA, N.Y. — Jamaal King scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, Keith Braxton added 24 points to go with 12 rebounds and St. Francis (Pa.) edged past Niagara for a 93-87 win Sunday.

St. Francis (4-5) opened the extra period with King's 3, his second of the game, to spark a 7-0 burst that made it 85-78 and put the Red Flash in front for good.

Niagara (4-6) trimmed the gap back to four, 91-87, with its final bucket of the game, a 3-pointer from James Towns, but King stretched the advantage back to six with a pair of free throws with nine seconds to go and St. Francis hung on.

Andre Wolford finished with 16 points for St. Francis, which shot 52 per cent from the field, including 8 of 15 from long range, and controlled the glass 43-35.