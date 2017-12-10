Cormier helps Moose down Admirals 6-1

WINNIPEG — Patrice Cormier scored twice as the Manitoba Moose downed the Milwaukee Admirals 6-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Chase De Leo had a goal and two assists for the Moose (18-5-3), who improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11 games. Brendan Lemieux, JC Lipon and Mike Sgarbossa rounded out the attack for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate.

Tyler Kelleher opened the scoring in the first for Milwaukee (12-11-1).

Jamie Phillips made 32 saves for the win in net as Juuse Saros kicked out 37 shots in defeat.