Bloemen sets speedskating record at World Cup

KEARNS, Utah — Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen set a world record Sunday on the final day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

The Calgary native finished in six minutes 1.86 seconds in the men's 5,000. Dutch skater Sven Kramer held the previous record of 6:03.32. Germany's Patrick Beckert was second in 6.10.80, and countryman Moritz Geisreiter followed in 6:11.47.

Japan's Nao Kodaira also set a record by finishing in 1:12.09 seconds in the women's 1000 metres, her third race victory in three days. American Brittany Bowe held the previous record of 1:12.18. Japan's Miho Takagi was second in 1:12.63, and Russia's Yekaterina Shikhova followed in 1:13.23.

Bowe improved on a pair of 13th-place finishes in the 500s. She finished in 1:13.55 to place sixth in the 1,000.