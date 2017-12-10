Raiders' Carr crashes as Chiefs beat up Oakland QB in win

Then there's the fact Carr, who got Michael Crabtree back from suspension, had torched the Chiefs when they met in October. He threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns that afternoon, including the winning score to Crabtree on the final play.

"We had to come in and set the tone," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "The defensive line, the fourth play of the game we got a sack. It was all about affecting the quarterback, because we know he likes to get the ball out fast. And we affected him."

Carr seems to get affected by the Chiefs a lot.

Yes, he dominated their matchup in Oakland this season, but that game has proven to be an exception to the rule. Three of his 12 worst games in terms of QB rating have come against the Chiefs, including a career-worst performance last season, when he was 17 of 41 for 117 yards in a 21-13 defeat.

There was also the game two years ago, when he tossed three second-half picks in a 34-20 loss.

The plucky Carr was still slinging it at the end Sunday, refusing to give up. He threw a late touchdown pass to Jared Cook and converted the 2-point conversion to make it a two-possession game in the closing minutes But his second pick at the goal line ended any comeback effort.

It also may have crippled their season-long comeback effort.

The Raiders had won two straight and three of four to climb back into the AFC West race, but any chance to control their chances went by the wayside at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We've been knowing (this was an elimination game) for a while," Del Rio said. "We've talked plenty about that and we've been asked a lot, because of where we put ourselves. A situation where we've got to win the next one and string together wins and hope it's enough."

