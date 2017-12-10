Oral Roberts ends Missouri St 7-game streak with 73-66 win

TULSA, Okla. — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 17 points, Javan White added 14, and Oral Roberts rallied to beat Missouri State 73-66 on Sunday to end the Bears' seven-game win streak and tie the series 8-8.

Sam Kearns scored 13 points and Chris Miller added 10 for the Golden Eagles (3-9), who outshot the Bears 53.1 per cent to 45.6 per cent from the floor but were outrebounded 35-26.

Miller tied it at 42 with a layup and White's dunk put Oral Roberts up 53-49 and the Golden Eagles led 68-62 after Kearns' back-to-back 3s with 4:07 to go.

The Bears closed to 70-66 on Reggie Scurry's layup but Nzekwesi blocked his jumper on the next possession and Kearns and Nzekwesi sealed it with three free throws in the final 37 seconds.