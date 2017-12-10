PAOK thrashes Panathinaikos 4-0 in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — Dimitris Pelkas scored twice as PAOK thrashed Panathinaikos 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Pelkas scored in the eight minute with a swerving long-range shot and made it 2-0 in the 51st from close up after evading three defenders.

Efthimis Coulouris added a penalty in the 67th and Aleksandar Prijovic completed the rout in the 78th.

Panathinaikos lost Emanuel Insua to a second yellow card in the 66th for handling the ball inside the area, just before PAOK's third goal. Ten minutes later, PAOK's Robert Mak was dismissed for pushing an opponent.