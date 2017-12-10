Tigertown: Morris, Trammell elected to baseball Hall of Fame

Trammell was the 1984 World Series MVP, hitting .450 as the Tigers trounced San Diego in five games and finished off a season in which they started out 35-5.

A six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover, Trammell scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003. He batted .285 with 185 home runs and a .352 on-base average — he walked 850 times and struck out 874.

Trammell never came close to election during his 15 tries on the Hall ballot in voting by Baseball Writers' Association of America members. His best showing came in his last year, when he got 40.9 per cent in 2016.

Morris got a lot closer.

Starting at 22 per cent in his first Hall ballot appearance in 2000, Morris peaked at 67.7 per cent in 2003, falling 42 short. He dropped to 61.5 per cent four years ago in his final time on the writers' ballot, 78 votes shy.

Hall of Fame players George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount were on the panel that voted.

Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant also were on the ballot.

Miller, who headed the players' union from 1966-82 was on the ballot for the seventh time.

Miller drew 44 per cent in 2003 and 63 per cent in 2007 when all Hall of Famers could vote on the veterans panel. After the Hall downsized the committee, he got 3 of 12 votes in 2007, 7 of 12 in 2009 and 11 of 16 in 2010, one fewer than the necessary 75 per cent. Four years ago, he was at least six votes shy.

In 2008, four years before he died, Miller sent a letter to the BBWAA saying he didn't want to be considered anymore.

The BBWAA annual vote on players will be announced Jan. 24.

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel are among 19 first-time candidates, and Trevor Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez, Roger Clemens are Barry Bonds among the holdovers.

By Ben Walker, The Associated Press