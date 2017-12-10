DETROIT — Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving added 16 and the Boston Celtics get revenge for a rare loss, beating the Detroit Pistons 91-80 on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics bounced back from a loss Friday night at San Antonio, extending their feat of losing consecutive games only once this season.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost six straight for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.