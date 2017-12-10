MLS releases expansion draft player list

TORONTO — Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Armando Cooper and Benoit Cheyrou, who all saw action for Toronto FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final win over Seattle, have been left unprotected in the MLS expansion draft.

Beitashour and Moor, along with fellow unprotected TFC defender Jason Hernandez are all free agents.

The draft goes Tuesday with the Los Angeles Football Club able to add up to five players to their roster in preparation for their inaugural 2018 season. LAFC can only take one player from a club. Some 309 players are available.

Other Toronto players available are Oyvind Alseth, Brandon Aubrey, Raheem Edwards, Tsubasa Endoh, Nicholas Hasler, Clint Irwin, Mark Pais and Tosaint Ricketts.