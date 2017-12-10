QMJHL: Harvey-Pinard powers Huskies to win

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies routed the Moncton Wildcats 7-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Chris McQuaid scored the eventual winner for the Huskies (18-7-6) at 16:38 of the first period. Felix Bibeau, Hugo Despres, Tommy Beaudoin and Vincent Marleau also scored for Rouyn-Noranda, while Samuel Harvey made 35 saves for the win.

Nicholas Welsh was the lone scorer for the Wildcats (14-16-3). Matthew Waite kicked out 37 shots for Moncton.

The Huskies went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Wildcats couldn't score on their three man advantages.