New Zealand builds lead to 342 at tea on day 3

HAMILTON, New Zealand — A fiery spell of fast bowling by Miguel Cummins immediately after lunch Monday allowed the West Indies to regain some ground from New Zealand on the third day of the second cricket test.

Cummins took 2-22 from the six-over spell, dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (54) with a sizzling yorker and removing Henry Nicholls (5) with a superb bouncer. He then unsettled Mitchell Santner with a sustained spell of accurate short pitched bowling, striking the New Zealand allrounder on the helmet as he found previously untapped resources of pace and bounce in the Seddon Park pitch.

Cummins had already dismissed opener Jeet Raval (4) with his first ball of the day, striking an important blow as New Zealand sought to build on a 152-run first -innings lead. By tea Monday, New Zealand was 190-5 and had increased its lead to 342. Ross Taylor was 56 not out and Colin de Grandhomme 12.

Cummins' effort helped lift the tourists as New Zealand's lead mounted and its grip on the match and series tightened. New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test at Wellington by an innings and 67 runs.

It took a major step towards a series whitewash when it concluded the West Indies' first innings Monday at 221, after the tourists had resumed at 215-8, in reply to 373. Trent Boult bowled the last two West Indies batsmen — Shannon Gabriel first ball — to finished with 4-73.

The 152-run advantage was a heavy burden on the West Indies bowlers when the New Zealand second innings began and Cummins, who had 3-47 from 13 overs at tea, helped lighten that load.

Williamson appeared set and headed for a big score after reaching his 26th half century from 54 balls shortly before lunch. He was 54 out and batting fluently when Cummins produced the ball of the match, a perfect yorker, which speared under the Kiwi captain's bat.

He then surprised Nicholls with a steepling bouncer which the batsman followed instinctively. Nicholls couldn't get on top of the extra bounce which took the shoulder of the bat and flew to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

For the remainder of that spell, Cummins focused on testing the mettle of Santner, whose role at No. 6 in the New Zealand order has been questioned. He worked him over with a series of searing bouncers which so unsettled the batsman that he eventually ducked into a short delivery which only rose to waist height.

The ball struck the kneeling Santner on the helmet but he suffered no serious harm and stood up to the barrage for the remainder of Cummins' spell. Santner was eventually out for 22, lofting a ball from spinner Roston Chase to Sunil Ambris at long off.