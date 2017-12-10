Oladipo scores career-high 47 as Pacers beat Nuggets in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo had a career-high 47 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 126-116 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Pacers used an 8-0 scoring run capped by Thad Young's putback with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie it. Then, Indiana got the first nine points in overtime to secure its fourth straight win, outscoring the Nuggets 12-2 in the extra period.

Myles Turner finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Lance Stephenson had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers.

Oladipo's made six 3-pointers with the biggest coming with 2:10 to play in the third quarter to give Indiana its first lead of the game.

Wilson Chandler keyed a hot start for Denver by scoring eight of the Nuggets' first 10 points on the way to a 35-22 lead heading into the second quarter. And that deficit grew. Indiana trailed by as many as 19 in the second quarter after a slow start on offence. But the key moment of the game came near the end of the first half when the Pacers hit their stride, climbing back into the game with a 21-8 scoring run to head into halftime trailing 66-59.

Trey Lyles led the Nuggets with a career-high 25 points, Gary Harris and Will Barton each had 21 points, and Chandler finished with 18.

HOMECOMING

Oladipo has embraced his return to the state where he played in college, and the numbers show it's also fueling his performance. The former Indiana star has put together what has arguably been an All-Star calibre season thus far. Oladipo has scored 20 points or more in 19 of Indiana's 26 games this season, with his latest effort marking the 18th time he has led the Pacers in scoring.

FAMILIAR FACES

Lyles and Harris are two of the most recent well-known Indiana prep stars to make it to the NBA. Lyles (Arsenal Tech High School) and Harris (Hamilton Southeastern High School) made what will be their only trip back to Indianapolis this season. Harris (Michigan State) and Lyles (Kentucky) were highly sought after recruits during their time in high school with Lyles winning a state championship his senior year. On Sunday night the two combined for 46 points.