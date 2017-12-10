Garoppalo, 49ers optimistic after winning 3 of 4 games

Garrett Celek, who had two receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, is impressed with the way the offence is running with Garoppolo under centre.

"We've been playing a lot better, a lot smoother just all around," he said.

Some things to know about San Francisco's win over the Texans:

CLOWNEY STARS

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to carry Houston's defence with J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus out for the season with injuries. On Sunday, the top overall pick in the 2014 draft had a career-high four quarterback hits and added two tackles for losses to add to his career-best total of 20 this season.

But he couldn't appreciate his big day because it came in yet another loss.

"I'm very upset," he said. "Man, we're 4-9. I'm upset about that. We're a lot better than our record says."

Coach Bill O'Brien appreciates the work Clowney has done.

"He plays very hard," O'Brien said. "He's a good player and ... it's been a tough year, but he continues to play hard and that's good to see. That helps our team."

GOOD AS GOULD

A week after tying a career high by making five field goals, San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould had another good game, hitting four field goals in Sunday's win. Gould connected from 52, 35 and 25 yards before securing the victory with a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter.

DeANDRE'S DAY

Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins had two touchdown receptions on Sunday to give him a career-high-tying and NFL-best 11 this season. He also had a season-high 11 receptions for 149 yards to give him 1,233 yards, which is second in the league behind Antonio Brown. He needs 289 yards receiving combined in the last three games to surpass the career-high 1,521 yards he finished with in 2015.

"You see it on the film and you see the numbers," San Francisco cornerback Adrian Colbert said. "I don't care who your cornerback is, you have to double cover the guy. He's a great receiver. He's always been a great receiver."

INJURIES

Houston quarterback Tom Savage and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm sustained concussions in the first quarter. Six Texans players have suffered concussions in the last two games combined. ... 49ers rookie receiver Victor Bolden injured his ankle in the second quarter and didn't return. ... San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon injured his knee in the fourth quarter. ... 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson injured his knee, and Shanahan said he would know more about the injury after he had an MRI on Monday.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press