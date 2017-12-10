Mariota struggles in Titans' 12-7 loss to Cardinals

After a punt-filled first quarter, the Titans put together a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive, capped by Derrick Henry's 6-yard TD run .

Tennessee's offence then went back to sputtering.

The Titans took a gamble in the third quarter, attempting a fake punt that appeared to work. Upon review, the officials changed the spot, leaving Tennessee short of a first down.

Arizona took over at the Titans' 35-yard line, setting up Phil Dawson's second field goal, from 23 yards to cut Tennessee's lead to 7-6.

"We should have got it and I thought we got it," Mularkey said. "I don't know how it got overturned. With all those bodies, I don't know how they saw it. I question that immensely, that overturn."

The Titans moved into Arizona's end of the field on its second drive of the third quarter, but a miscommunication with receiver Rishard Matthews turned into an interception by Tramon Williams.

Mariota's second interception, with Tennessee trailing 9-7, was his fault.

Trying to squeeze a pass into Walker, he didn't see Josh Bynes drop back into underneath coverage. Bynes snared the ball and returned it 25 yards to Tennessee's 15, setting up Dawson's fourth field goal, a 35-yarder that put Arizona up 12-7.

"That's on me. I didn't see him under there," said Mariota, who threw for 159 yards on 16 of 31 passing.

The Titans got the ball back twice in the final 3:45, but were forced to punt once, and turned it over on downs.

Defensively, the Titans were effective pressuring Blaine Gabbert, sacking him eight times, even with outside linebacker Derrick Morgan injured. Tennessee was good in the red zone, holding the Cardinals to four field goals and a miss on another.

It wasn't good enough, thanks to the Titans' wobbling offence.

Now the Titans will remain in the desert to figure out what went wrong, practicing this week at Arizona State University to prepare for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By John Marshall, The Associated Press