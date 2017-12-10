Winter meetings warm up fast: Gregerson, relievers in demand

Ohtani, the prized pitcher/hitter from Japan, chose to join the Los Angeles Angels and was presented over the weekend by his new club.

"There were lots of teams that were involved in Ohtani," Alderson said. "Now we have the winter meetings, so I think we have the right forum and I think some things have been cleared away, and I do think activity will pick up."

The Cardinals got busy, reaching a deal with Gregerson, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Gregerson will get an $11 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a physical and had not yet been announced.

The 33-year-old righty was 2-3 with a career-high 4.57 ERA in 65 relief appearances for Houston. He didn't permit a run in five post-season appearances as the Astros won their first World Series championship.

The Cubs anticipate losing Davis, but seem to have filled the void with Morrow. Multiple reports have the 33-year-old righty joining Chicago.

Morrow was 6-0 with two saves and a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He notably then pitched in all seven World Series games.

Also on deck Monday: the arrivals of the newest Hall of Famers, longtime Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell. A day after a 16-man committee elected them, Morris and Trammell were set to stroll through the hotel halls as baseball royalty.

"I am still overwhelmed," Trammell said. "At this particular time, I don't know what else to say."

By Ben Walker, The Associated Press