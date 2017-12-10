No. 21 Purdue beats IUPUI for Painter's 300th victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and No. 21 Purdue beat IUPUI 86-61 on Sunday night for coach Matt Painter's 300th victory.

Isaac Haas added 14 points and six rebounds, and Vincent Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (10-2) win their sixth straight game.

Maurice Kirby had 16 points for IUPUI (2-6), and Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. The Jaguars who have lost four straight.

Purdue closed out the first half on a 6-0 spurt, capped by P.J. Thompson's 3-pointer just before the buzzer that made it 40-31. The Boilermakers opened the second with a 14-0 run, including seven straight points by Carsen Edwards.

Haas' layup with 16:31 to play put Purdue ahead 54-31 — before IUPUI finally scored again on a lay-up by Kirby.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: They're 0-3 in the short series with Purdue. Against Big Ten opponents, the Jaguars' last win came against Northwestern, 56-53 on Nov. 27, 2002.

Purdue: After Thursday's win over Valparaiso, IUPUI was the second of a three-game stretch against in-state opponents. The Boilermakers have won five straight against teams from Indiana and hasn't lost to an in-state team since Feb. 20, 2016.

UP NEXT

IUPUI is off this week before heading to Washington State on Saturday for the second game three straight games on the road.