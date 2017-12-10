McCown breaks left hand in Jets' 23-0 loss to Broncos

"They had a good game plan," coach Todd Bowles said. "They outcoached us. They outplayed us. They out-hit us and they beat us in every phase."

McCown was banged up in the second quarter when he was scrambling for extra yards and took a hit from Aqib Talib, along with Jamal Carter. McCown got up holding his hip and Petty momentarily replaced him.

"That hurt pretty bad, but I was able to get it back loose where I felt good, felt like I could throw," McCown explained. "I wanted to go back in there."

On his first pass back, McCown tried to throw a deep ball to Robby Anderson, only to have it picked off by Darian Stewart .

Just the way things went for the Jets and McCown, who also fumbled and was sacked four times as he finished with a QB rating of 25.

"The slow start hurt us and obviously turnovers hurt us," McCown said. "It's hats off to them to continue to fight especially considering where they're at with their record and everything."

At the beginning of the season, the Jets weren't given much of a chance and even more so with two straight losses out of the gate. But McCown helped keep them competitive. That wasn't lost on his teammates.

"You never want to see a guy go down like that, especially with how hard he's worked all year," tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins said. "I feel for him. It hurts us, but at the same time, we have guys who need to step up."

Like Petty, who was 2 of 9 for 14 yards in place of McCown. Those could be some big cleats to fill.

"He played his butt off, he fought and fought and fought," Petty said of McCown. "That is what you want in a leader, in a veteran guy. We get to see his grit day in and day out and his passion for it."

McCown can't say one way or the other if he will play again this season. Not yet. He remains hopeful.

"Guys were fighting and when you can't be out there for your guys — that's the hardest thing," McCown said. "It was just disappointing, and just hate that it went this way."

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press