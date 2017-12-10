OHL: Pilon, Bulitka star in Wolves' SO win

OTTAWA — Darian Pilon and Shane Bulitka scored in the shootout as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Ottawa 67's 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Blake Murray scored twice in regulation time for Sudbury (10-17-5), while Kirill Nizhnikov chipped in as well. Jake McGrath kicked out 34 shots for the Wolves.

Peter Stratis, Kody Clark and Tye Felhaber scored for the 67's (14-15-3). Olivier Tremblay made 28 saves for Ottawa.

Sudbury went 2 for 6 on the power play and the 67's couldn't score on their four man advantages.