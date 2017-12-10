Flamborough minor peewee AA Sabres win Detroit Nations Cup tourney

The Flamborough Sabres minor peewee AA team won the Nations Cup tournament in Detroit, Michigan from Nov. 24-26.

The Sabres first game was against the Chicago Jets. Although the Sabres surged ahead to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Jets came back strong and the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Then in their second game, Flamborough battled the No. 1 seeded Naperville Sabres and won the game 4-1.

Saturday morning the team lost their next game to a strong local team, the Troy Sting. But a determined Sabres team dominated their next game, crushing a Pittsburgh team 10-0.

The team’s strong showing the first two days of the tournament placed them second out of a contingent of seven Canadian teams going into the championship games on Sunday.

However, the day did not start well for Canada as two of the other Canadian teams fell to US teams. The Sabres were paired against the second-seeded US team – the very strong Chicago Bruins.

The first period was filled with end-to-end action and chances on both sides, but the opening frame ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Sabres started strong in the second period, netting three quick goals to send the Canadian fans into a frenzy. However, Chicago potted a goal early in the third to cut the score to 3-1.

The third period was full of chances on both sides and with 2:40 left on the clock the Sabres took a penalty.

The Bruins pulled their goalie, but an errant pass was intercepted by the Sabres and deposited into the empty net goal to make it 4-1, sealing the win and the Nations Cup.

The team includes Brendan Morris, Eoghan Atkinson, Colin Ronalds, Owen Bezan, Owen Burnett, Benjamin Munro, Ethan Helmy, Carter Waldron, Eric Gyorffy, Jack Gardner, Harris Reid, Mitchell Wilson, Tyler Macdougall, Maddox Smith-Dobrowsky, Thomas Cafazzo, Spencer Gendall and Josh Buiter. The Sabres are coached by Alex Belgrade, Ron Morrison, Tony Carducci, Joshua Palmer and Dylan Dukeshire.

