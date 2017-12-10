Rodgers poised for return after Packers beat Browns in OT

After Packers safety Josh Jones intercepted Kizer early in overtime, Hundley connected on a short pass to Davante Adams, who spun out of a tackle and scored Green Bay's game-winning TD before running into the tunnel and straight to the locker room.

Rodgers wasn't far behind. In a few days, he may be leading again.

CLUTCH HUNDLEY

With Rodgers' guidance, Hundley has bailed out the Packers.

He finished 35 of 46 for 265 yards without an interception and exploited Cleveland's defence with bubble screens and quick-hitting passes. In regulation and OT, he was a combined 12 of 16.

"It's just crunch-time situations," Hundley said. "Big-time players make big-time plays. My dad used to say that over and over growing up and that's where it resonates in these kinds of situations with me. It's still football. You just have to perform."

GORDON SCORES

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon celebrated his first touchdown in nearly four years with style.

Gordon hauled in an 18-yard TD with a leaping catch in the first quarter, and then put on a pair of sunglasses when he reached the sideline. It was Gordon's first TD since Dec. 15, 2013, before he was suspended for multiple drug violations.

Gordon had a 38-yard reception on Cleveland's first play and finished with three catches for 69 yards. However, he was not available for interviews following the game.

DEAR OL' DAD

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews made a big play in overtime and then honoured his dad.

Matthews got just enough of Kizer's arm to affect his throw that was picked off by Jones. Following the game, Matthews wore a replica of his father's No. 57 Browns jersey. The elder Matthews was a star linebacker for Cleveland from 1978-93.

"I got a special place in my heart for Cleveland, no doubt about it," Matthews said, "especially with what my father was able to do here."

Matthews was one of the few Packers to generate any pressure on Kizer. Green Bay played without its sack leader, linebacker Nick Perry, who sat out with shoulder and foot injuries.

NOT SO NIFTY FIFTY

Now three losses from a 0-16 season, the Browns fell to 1-28 under coach Hue Jackson and 4-46 in their last 50 games — the worst stretch in league history.

"I don't know why things are happening the way they are happening," said linebacker Christian Kirksey. "We just have to keep going at it, keep fighting and keep swinging. Last year, we got that one win late so that just shows the character of the guys in this room and it just shows that we can compete with any team."

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press