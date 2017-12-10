Waterdown wide receiver Dylan Wilkins signs with University of Windsor

Waterdown’s Dylan Wilkins will suit up with the University of Windsor Lancers football team next season.
The 18-year-old St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student signed with the school Dec. 2 – just hours after winning an offensive MVP award in the annual Hamilton Steel City Bowl. Wilkins hauled in four catches and two touchdowns for Team West, which fell 28-27 to Team East in the game.
The wide receiver said both Windsor and the University of Waterloo recruited him.
“They saw some of my highlight tapes and pursued me more as a player,” he said of Windsor. “Then they had me up for a visit – it was up to me and I made my choice.”
Wilkins, who will study aviation at Windsor, said the choice was narrowed to the two schools because both have aviation programs.
A club player with the Hamilton Junior Varsity Ticats, Wilkins said the strongest assets in his skillset are his route running and his hands.
He admitted the recruiting process was nerve-racking.
“A little bit stressful,” he said, “But all in all, it was good.
“It was a really cool experience and I’m glad I had a chance (to experience it).”
Wilkins has been playing football for six or seven years and said he was attracted to the sport because of the contact involved.
“I’ve always liked contact” he said. “Even when I played soccer as a kid I liked to run into people.
“I’d played flag football before tackle and I had fun, but I wanted to try the hitting aspect of it.”
But prior to football, he was no stranger to contact – Wilkins is national champion kickboxer and a second degree black belt.
In fact, he represented Canada three times at the World Kickboxing Championships, winning a total of four bronze medals.
While Wilkins was originally put at running back when he started playing football, he was quickly moved to the receiver corps.
“I would catch with the receivers as well, just because it was my first time,” he said. “I was better at catching than running.
“They put me (at receiver) and it just stuck.”
Although he’s been a receiver, this season with St. Mary the team captain played quarterback for the Crusaders.
“It was fun,” he said of lining up under centre. “A new experience, for sure.”
Next season with the Lancers, Wilkins said he’s looking forward to starting from scratch with a new team.
“Every age group you move up, you start at the bottom of the team and you have to work your way up to starting,” he said. “Same with high school – once you get to senior you have to work your way to starting.
“I’m excited to redo that process and hopefully make an impact on the team.”
However, he admitted there will be some challenges making the jump to the university game.
“I think it will be a lot faster,” he said of OUA football. “And harder hits come with the speed.
“I think it will be a huge learning curve.”
But despite the changes, he noted the Junior Varsity Ticats run a pretty complex playbook, so he doesn’t expect adapting to a university-level playbook to be an issue.
“I don’t think I’ll have too much of a problem picking it up,” he said.
While concussions have been a hot topic in football – and contact sports in general – Wilkins said it’s not something he’s worried about.
“I don’t really think about it when playing,” he said, noting he’s had one while playing football and another while kickboxing. “The trainers really made sure I was good to go before I came back.”
And while wide receivers are often a target for punishing hits from opposing defences, he’s not concerned.
“I’m pretty good at being aware,” he said. “I know sometimes, it can’t be perfect, but it’s not too much of a worry. I’ve got to trust my quarterback to throw to me in a good spot.”
