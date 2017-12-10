Waterdown wide receiver Dylan Wilkins signs with University of Windsor

“I’ve always liked contact” he said. “Even when I played soccer as a kid I liked to run into people.

“I’d played flag football before tackle and I had fun, but I wanted to try the hitting aspect of it.”

But prior to football, he was no stranger to contact – Wilkins is national champion kickboxer and a second degree black belt.

In fact, he represented Canada three times at the World Kickboxing Championships, winning a total of four bronze medals.

While Wilkins was originally put at running back when he started playing football, he was quickly moved to the receiver corps.

“I would catch with the receivers as well, just because it was my first time,” he said. “I was better at catching than running.

“They put me (at receiver) and it just stuck.”

Although he’s been a receiver, this season with St. Mary the team captain played quarterback for the Crusaders.

“It was fun,” he said of lining up under centre. “A new experience, for sure.”

Next season with the Lancers, Wilkins said he’s looking forward to starting from scratch with a new team.

“Every age group you move up, you start at the bottom of the team and you have to work your way up to starting,” he said. “Same with high school – once you get to senior you have to work your way to starting.

“I’m excited to redo that process and hopefully make an impact on the team.”

However, he admitted there will be some challenges making the jump to the university game.

“I think it will be a lot faster,” he said of OUA football. “And harder hits come with the speed.

“I think it will be a huge learning curve.”

But despite the changes, he noted the Junior Varsity Ticats run a pretty complex playbook, so he doesn’t expect adapting to a university-level playbook to be an issue.

“I don’t think I’ll have too much of a problem picking it up,” he said.

While concussions have been a hot topic in football – and contact sports in general – Wilkins said it’s not something he’s worried about.

“I don’t really think about it when playing,” he said, noting he’s had one while playing football and another while kickboxing. “The trainers really made sure I was good to go before I came back.”

And while wide receivers are often a target for punishing hits from opposing defences, he’s not concerned.

“I’m pretty good at being aware,” he said. “I know sometimes, it can’t be perfect, but it’s not too much of a worry. I’ve got to trust my quarterback to throw to me in a good spot.”

