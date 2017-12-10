Crawford makes 31 saves, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 3-1

CHICAGO — Corey Crawford made 31 saves, Artem Anisimov scored with 4:47 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tommy Wingels and Nick Schmaltz also scored in the third to help Chicago win its second straight after dropping five in a row. Patrick Kane had two assists to run his career total to 781 points, breaking a tie with Doug Wilson for fifth on the franchise scoring list.

Kane found an open Anisimov in the right circle for the centre's team-high 13th goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. The connection occurred just 1:11 after Anthony Duclair tied it with his seventh goal for Arizona, tipping home Alex Goligoski's pass in front.

Kane then set up Schmaltz with a slick pass with 3:02 left.