Gruden at 'loss for words' after Chargers' rout of Redskins

Although Bashaud Breeland returned an interception of Kellen Clemens' pass 96 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 to play, Washington's defence had few answers. The Redskins gave up 8.24 yards per play during the first three quarters, and the Chargers successfully ran a reverse and a flea-flicker to Keenan Allen.

"We've definitely taken steps back (on defence)," Swearinger said. "We had 30 put on us today. Dallas put (38) on us last week. We've taken major steps back."

More things to know about the Chargers' fourth win over the Redskins in five meetings:

CHARGE AHEAD

Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass for the Chargers, whose 0-4 start to their relocation season seems a distant memory. The Chargers even have a winning record for the first time since September 2015. They've outscored their opponents 131-53 during their four-game winning streak while outgaining them by a whopping 731 total yards. They've also won four straight home games since starting 0-3 at StubHub Center.

BIG PHILLY STYLE

Rivers moved ahead of Warren Moon for ninth place in NFL history in career yards passing. During the four-game winning streak, Rivers has passed for 1,348 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also surpassed 3,500 yards passing for the 10th consecutive season, joining Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only NFL quarterbacks to hit the mark in 10 straight years. Manning and Brees, whose streak is active, did it 13 times.

PENALTY KICKS

Washington linebacker Zach Brown sprained his toe in the second half and left in a walking boot. He blamed the StubHub Center turf: "That field is crap. It's made for soccer." The field in the Chargers' temporary home hasn't received serious criticism from previous opponents, but the Redskins did appear to be slipping regularly.

MISSED CHANCE

Los Angeles had a 23-6 lead when it drove 81 yards in the final 1:25 before halftime. The Chargers missed out on even more points because Austin Ekeler was tackled on a 33-yard run at the Washington 4 as time ran out. Lynn blamed Ekeler for risking a run to end zone despite knowing he needed to get down.

POINT BREAK

The Chargers' 24-point lead in the third quarter allowed several regulars to rest in the fourth. Los Angeles will need it before the biggest game of the season to date: Saturday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-6), their co-leaders in the AFC West.

"These are the games you grow up dreaming about playing, and here we are playing it with two teams that are sitting there at 7-6," Rivers said.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press