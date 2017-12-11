Sunday's Games

Sports 12:03 AM

Sunday's Games

NHL

Toronto 1 Edmonton 0

Chicago 3 Arizona 1

St. Louis 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Minnesota 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Rochester 4 Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 1

Providence 4 Utica 3 (OT)

Ontario 3 San Antonio 2 (OT)

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 1

Hartford 5 Springfield 3

Iowa 2 Grand Rapids 1

---

NFL

Dallas 30 N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31 Minnesota 24

Chicago 33 Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26 Oakland 15

Detroit 24 Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13 Indianapolis 7 (OT)

Green Bay 27 Cleveland 21 (OT)

San Francisco 26 Houston 16

Denver 23 N.Y. Jets 0

Arizona 12 Tennessee 7

L.A. Chargers 30 Washington 13

Jacksonville 30 Seattle 24

Philadelphia 43 L.A. Rams 35

Pittsburgh 39 Baltimore 38

---

NBA

Toronto 102 Sacramento 87

Boston 91 Detroit 81

Indiana 126 Denver 116 (OT)

Minnesota 97 Dallas 92

New Orleans 131 Philadelphia 124

New York 111 Atlanta 107

---

By The Canadian Press

