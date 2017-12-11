With Rams looming, Seahawks ready to move on from 30-24 loss

WILSON'S RALLY

Wilson rallied the Seahawks from deficits of 27-10 and 30-17 in the fourth quarter, and had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes before he misfired on a fourth-and-9 play from midfield. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 271 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. It was his fourth game with three or more interceptions and first since throwing five against Green Bay in December 2016.

"Guys get open bang, bang, bang," Wilson said. "Next thing you know, we're in the game. They're terrified for a second there."

LATE MELTDOWN

Seattle drew four flags and had two players ejected in the final minute. Defensive end Quinton Jefferson and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were tossed, and Carroll was penalized for walking into the huddle. Jefferson was leaving the field when he stopped to exchange words with fans. Someone appeared to throw a beer at him, and he had to be restrained by his shoulder pads and escorted to the locker room. It was an ugly ending to an exciting game. The chaos started when Seahawks defensive tackle Michael Bennett seemingly dived at centre Brandon Linder's knees.

"It's disappointing," Wilson said. "I think we have better judgment than that. It's such a physical game. We are fighting for every inch, every opportunity. I know those guys are remorseful or whatever. They are fighting for the ball, fighting for something, just fighting for a way. I don't believe there is a necessary excuse for it. I think we can be better as players and as men and everything else."

ROOKIES SHINE

Jaguars rookies Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole had their best games as pros. Westbrook caught five passes for 81 yards, including his first career touchdown . Cole had three receptions for 99 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on a perfect pass from Blake Bortles.

"We played pretty well," Westbrook said. "That's how I was able to get open and get those big plays down the field."

BORTLES' BEST

Bortles had one of the best games of his career. Coming off a strong outing against Indianapolis, Bortles was equally efficient and effective against the Seahawks. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fourth time this season and fifth time in four years that Bortles finished a game with no turnovers and no sacks.

"It's huge," Bortles said. "We talk about it every day, every day throughout the week. We have to make sure we take care of the ball and don't turn it over."

