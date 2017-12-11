Chanting fans greet TFC at championship rally

TORONTO — With fans chanting his name, Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley said the club will bask in its MLS Cup win a little while longer before getting to work on a second title.

Thousands of fans packed into Nathan Phillips Square today for a fan rally celebrating Toronto FC's first ever MLS Cup victory.

Toronto beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the championship game at BMO Field on Saturday, becoming the first Canadian team to win the title.

Bradley told the fans he had immersed himself in Toronto's sports culture and said his team will work hard to emulate the Blue Jays' back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.