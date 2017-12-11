Toronto FC holding downtown victory parade

Toronto FC is holding a victory parade through the downtown core of the city two days after winning its first MLS Cup in franchise history.

Fans lined the streets to watch the team's bus depart Maple Leaf Square outside Air Canada Centre.

The parade is scheduled to wrap with a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Toronto beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the championship game at BMO Field Saturday, becoming the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup.