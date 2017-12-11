Russia says its athletes want to compete at the Olympics

MOSCOW — Russian athletes are overwhelmingly in favour of competing at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games despite a ban on the national team, the country's Olympic committee said Monday.

Sofia Velikaya said the Russian Olympic Committee's athletes' commission, which she chairs, has heard from "all the athletes in all sports" on the Olympic program, with a majority in favour of competing.

Velikaya said no athletes have told the ROC they would rather boycott.

"At the current moment, everyone's training and everyone's hoping to take part in the Olympics," Velikaya said.

The International Olympic Committee last week barred the Russian team from Pyeongchang because of doping offences at the 2014 Sochi Games, but is allowing Russians to compete under a neutral flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the government won't stand in their way.

ROC spokesman Konstantin Vybornov said teams from biathlon and snowboard had recorded videos affirming their desire to compete, while the men's hockey team has written "a collective letter."

Some Russian hardliners believe it is shameful for athletes to compete at the Olympics without their national flag. But Velikaya defended the athletes, saying everyone watching will know who is from Russia.

"The choice of competing at the Olympics is strictly individual," Velikaya said. "I call on Russian society to treat athletes' decisions with understanding and respect."

With the IOC due to send out invitations to individual Russians over the next two months, Velikaya said Russian sports officials would put together lists of their preferred teams. Those rosters, she said, would stop the IOC from inviting "numbers five and six" in the Russian team while leaving out genuine medal contenders.