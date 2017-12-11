It's official: NL MVP Stanton now slugging for the Yankees

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New York Yankees have acquired NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees announced the trade Monday, getting the slugger and cash from Miami for Starlin Castro and two minor leaguers, right-hander Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton is still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. The outfielder was to be introduced later Monday at baseball's winter meetings.

The 28-year-old Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season.