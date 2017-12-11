Schenn named NHL's first star of the week

NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues centre Brayden Schenn was named the NHL's first star on Monday ahead of goalie and teammate Jake Allen and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott.

Schenn led the NHL with six goals and an assist, including at least one goal in all four of his appearances this past week, to power the Blues (21-8-2) to four wins and the top of the Western Conference standings.

He earned his third career hat trick, including the winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Schenn then scored the winning goal in a 3-0 triumph against the Dallas Stars on Thursday and had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Schenn closed out the week with another goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.