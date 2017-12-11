Chiefs' Kareem Hunt back on track in win over Raiders

Injuries along the offensive line hurt chemistry. Defences began to stack the box to take away the sensational first-year player.

Balance went out of the offence and a group flying high after wins over New England and Philadelphia had ground to a halt.

Hunt was held to 21 yards in a loss to Pittsburgh. He gained 87 yards against Oakland and 46 against Denver. He managed 37 against Dallas and 73 in a loss to the Giants, when the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown.

There was the lousy performance in Buffalo and a struggle two weeks ago against the Jets, when he gained 40 yards on nine carries in a 38-31 defeat.

All the while, the Chiefs kept going to him.

It was only a matter of time, quarterback Alex Smith said, until Hunt broke loose again.

He finally did on Sunday. And even though he didn't have any of those long touchdown runs that were a hallmark of his first few games, Hunt consistently fell forward, giving the Chiefs positive yardage just about every time he touched the ball.

"We mixed it up. Certainly when we got into the meat of the game, I think you saw a little more with that," Smith said. "Be able to take our shots there with Kareem and I thought he ran hard."

He also resumed his charge at the Chiefs record book.

— Hunt has 1,046 yards, joining the late Joe Delaney as the only Chiefs running backs to crack the 1,000-yard barrier as a rookie. Delaney ran for 1,121 yards in 1981, and like Hunt, he had five 100-yard rushing performances that season.

— Hunt's total already ranks 15th in franchise history, and he needs just 242 yards over the final three games to pass Jamaal Charles for the eighth-best season.

— Hunt has five touchdowns rushing and two receiving, and needs just two touchdowns to pass Mike Garrett and Johnny Robinson for fourth-most among Chiefs rookies.

— Hunt has carried 218 times this season, second-most by a rookie in franchise history.

"It's a huge accomplishment," he said of hitting the 1,000-yard mark, which he realized when the astute video board operators showed a graphic at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Nobody can ever take that away from you, and I just want to thank those guys up front. They did a great job."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press