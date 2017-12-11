Canucks F Baertschi out with fractured jaw

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say Sven Baertschi has suffered a fractured jaw and will be out four-to-six weeks.

The Swiss forward was hurt when he was hit in the face by a puck in Vancouver's 4-2 loss at Calgary on Saturday.

The Canucks said on Twitter that Baertschi will not need to have surgery.

Baertschi has eight goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season.