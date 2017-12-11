Browns coach Jackson dismisses idea job still in jeopardy

CLEVELAND — Browns coach Hue Jackson is confident owner Jimmy Haslam will stick to his plan and bring him back next season.

Jackson, who is 0-13 this season and 1-28 in two years with Cleveland, laughed on Monday when asked about a report that new general manager John Dorsey wants to hire his own coach.

Dorsey was hired as the club's new GM last week by Haslam, who fired vice-president of football operations Sashi Brown.

Haslam announced Jackson will return for the 2018 season. Jackson said he has no indication that Haslam will change his mind and "you've got to trust what he said. I know I do."