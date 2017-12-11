Cardinals lose tackle Jared Veldheer with cracked ankle

TEMPE, Ariz. — Add another name to the long list of Arizona Cardinals players lost for the season due to injury.

Coach Bruce Arians says starting left tackle Jared Veldheer has a cracked ankle and will go on injured reserve. Veldheer was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Arians also says starting right guard Earl Watford has a high ankle sprain and will miss some time.

Rookie Will Holden —a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt — will move into the left tackle spot and Evan Boehm will go back to right guard, a job he lost to Watford.