Florida DT Bryan leaving school early, entering NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

Bryan announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying coach Dan Mullen's return to Gainesville "made this decision very difficult because I have the highest regard for him." Bryan ultimately, though, chose to move on.

The 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior from Casper, Wyoming, had 40 tackles and four sacks this season. His size, strength and quickness have NFL scouts projecting him to be an early round pick.

Bryan is the second Florida player to turn pro since the season ended.