FANTASY PLAYS: Player additions for fantasy semifinals

Hopefully you're still in the hunt for a fantasy championship going into the Week 15 semifinals in most leagues.

This week, strategy again plays a major part in your decision-making as you consider players who aren't slam-dunk superstars.

Someone like Mike Evans of Tampa Bay. He was likely drafted in the first round of your league this season as he was a top five wide receiver coming into the year. He hasn't played like a first-round WR, though, and doesn't have a 100-yard game this season. He only has four touchdowns and is only averaging 59 yards and four receptions per game.

Those aren't must-start numbers. Even if it doesn't feel good, a player's draft position means little to nothing once the draft is over — you need to start your best players now, not as you saw them in September.

Here are some waiver pickups to consider as your decisions tighten:

DESHONE KIZER, QB, Cleveland Browns (10 per cent)

It's amazing how much better a quarterback will look when he has legitimate options around him. The return of Josh Gordon has added some spice to the Cleveland offence and while you would have to be extremely desperate to start Kizer, he's not out of the equation in leagues in which you can start two quarterbacks.

NICK FOLES, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (1 per cent)

His inclusion is all about the knee injury to Carson Wentz. The Eagles still have one of the best offences in the NFL and it's not like Foles is some wide-eyed rookie. He has started more than 30 NFL games and has a fantastic fantasy schedule over the next three weeks as the Eagles play at the Giants before finishing up the season at home versus the Raiders and Cowboys. These are far from elite NFL defences. This is also a situation where it wouldn't be a bad idea to play defence. If your opponent has Wentz or a lesser QB, you may want to claim Foles just to keep said opponent from becoming a better team.

ROD SMITH, RB, Dallas Cowboys (28 per cent)