Tough Champions League draw for Canadian

Bayern won the European club competition in 1974, '75, '75, '01 and '13

Besiktas made waves by winning its group with a 4-0-2 record, finishing ahead of Portugal's Porto, Germany's Leipzig and AS Monaco. The only other teams to emerge unbeaten from the group stage were Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The first Turkish team to top a group and qualify undefeated, Besiktas also set a record for most points (14), goals (11) and wins (4) by a Turkish team in group play.

Hutchinson, known as the Octopus for his long legs and ability to shield the ball, led all Besiktas players in covering more than 50 kilometres over the five group games. He also had a 94 per cent pass completion rate.

Besiktas has already had success against German opposition, defeating 2016-17 Bundesliga runner-up RB Leipzig 2-1 and 2-0 in group play.

And history is on Hutchinson team's side. Group winners, who play the second leg at home, have advanced in 72.3 per cent of round-of-16 ties since the current competition format was introduced.

The Black Eagles currently stand fourth in the Turkish Super League with at a 7-2-6 record, five points behind leader Galatasaray (10-3-2). Hutchinson says the team has played better in the Champions League than in domestic competition.

Besiktas made the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, losing to Lyon in a penalty shootout after the series finished tied at 3-3.

Hutchinson has other things on his mind as well with his wife expecting their third child any day now.

He joined Besiktas in 2013 after three seasons with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. In 2015, he signed a two-year contract extension.

He started his career in Scandinavia with Osters and Helsingborg in Sweden and FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

His trophy cases includes four Danish titles (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010), one Danish Cup (2009), one Dutch Cup (2012) and two Turkish league titles (2016, 2017).

A five-time Canadian player of the year (2010, '12, '14, '15 and '16), Hutchinson has won 78 caps for Canada, making his debut at 19. He has captained his country six times including a 2-0 win over Jamaica in September.

Hutchinson joins former Canadian internationals Tomaz Radzinski (Anderlecht, 2000-01) and Paul Stalteri (SV Werder Bremen, 2004-05) in reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Should he made the quarterfinals, the Canadian Soccer Association says he would be the first Canadian international to do so — although Canadian-born Owen Hargreaves, who played internationally for England, won the tournament in 2000-01 with Bayern Munich.

In the other round-of-16 matches, it's Juventus (Italy) versus Tottenham Hotspur (England), Basel (Switzerland) versus Manchester City (England), Porto (Portugal) versus Liverpool (England), defending champion Real Madrid (Spain) versus Paris Saint-Germain (France), Chelsea (England) versus Barcelona (Spain): Sevilla (Spain) versus Manchester United (England) and Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) versus Roma (Italy).

The draw featured two pots: group winners and runners-up. Teams could not play a club from their group or their own country.

The final is May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press