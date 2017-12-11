Girona defeats struggling Espanyol 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID — Girona avoided conceding late this time, holding on to beat Catalan rival Espanyol 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

After allowing injury-time goals in its last two league matches, Girona closed out the game at Espanyol to halt a four-game winless streak in all competitions.

David Timor scored in the first top-flight meeting between the Catalan clubs just before halftime at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, moving Girona to ninth place.

It was the fourth loss in five league matches for Espanyol, which dropped to 16th in the 20-team standings, near the relegation zone.