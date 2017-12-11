Immobile sent off as Torino beats Lazio 3-1 in Serie A

ROME — Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was sent off as Torino ended a four-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory in Serie A on Monday.

Immobile, who has 15 goals this season, was shown a direct red before the break for jerking his head at Nicolas Burdisso and landing his shoulder in the defender's face.

Immobile, who previously played for Torino, had been protesting for an apparent handball by Iago Falque on a cross of his inside the area.

Torino took control in the second half with goals from Alejandro Berenguer and Tomas Rincon. Luis Alberto pulled one back for Lazio but Simone Edera restored Torino's two-goal advantage.