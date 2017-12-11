Hall of a moment: Tough guy Morris breaks down over election

"How's it look, buddy?" Trammell asked.

"Makes you look good," Morris answered.

Morris earned 254 wins and was best known for throwing a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, pitching Minnesota past Atlanta.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop, hitting .285 while scoring more than 1,000 runs and driving in more than 1,000.

"I'm going to be honest. I feel a little bit out of place. The Hall of Fame, that's got a great ring to it," he said. "But when I hear 'Alan Trammell, Hall of Fame,' it hasn't resonated yet. And I'm just speaking from the heart."

Morris and Trammell both fell short during their 15 years of eligibility in Hall voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

"I came very close," Morris said. "Tram was behind, in my opinion, where he should have been. But the process didn't work for us for a lot of reasons.

"You want all the writers to know that I'm not mad at any of you. ... I respect everybody for whatever they thought. Now that I'm in, I don't have to worry about that anymore," he said, drawing laughs.

Morris figures it will be a bit more emotional when it comes time for his induction speech in Cooperstown, where a throng of Detroit fans is expected to fill the upstate New York shrine.

"I might not make it through. I'm going to do my best. I'm going to remember 'The King's Speech' and see if I can work on it," he said. "I hope I can represent the people that have supported me well. I'll do my best."

By Ben Walker, The Associated Press