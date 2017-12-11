Spags sticking with Eli Manning on Sunday against the Eagles

The Cowboys (7-6) scored three touchdowns in less than five minutes to stay in the playoff race. It was big-play football, something the Giants have lacked since losing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 5 against the Chargers.

"I thought yesterday we had a good game plan, getting the ball out fast, finding completions," Manning said. "We're not getting many explosive plays, but we've got to find ways to make the plays that are there. If we get to third-and-manageable, we've got to make some throws, make some catches, just do some of those things right."

Spagnuolo was not sure Webb would get a chance to play. He said he needs to talk to the offensive coaches before making a decision on that. He also said Webb is one of the hardest workers on the team.

Manning said he talks about the offence all the time with backup Geno Smith and with Webb. However, he admits that a quarterback has to play to find out what he can do.

"I think you always think you're ready, you think you kind of have the answers until you're out there and you've got to make some decisions," Manning said. " 'Hey, are you going to make this check; hey, I think this blitz is coming; but are you sure and do you know how to pick it up, or do you know how to have answers, or what your assignments are, or what you're going to do under a certain situation, where are your check-downs? So, there's a lot to learn, and honestly I believe the best way to do it is through experience and to get out there."

NOTES: First-year receiver Darius Powe had two receptions for 13 yards in his NFL debut. He also broke his foot in the first half, yet finished the game. He joined Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris, Kevin Norwood and Keeon Johnson as receivers on injured reserve. ... S Landon Collins was out of his boot (left foot) but Spagnuolo was not sure he would be ready for Sunday. ... OT Justin Pugh is going to get a second opinion on his injured back on Wednesday. ... DT Khyri Thornton, who was signed on Nov. 29 and was never active for a game, was waived. ... The Broncos signed TE Matt LaCosse off the Giants' practice squad. LaCosse played in three games this season but did not have a reception. The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of LB Trevor Bates.

