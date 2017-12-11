McCarthy: Packers' doctor evaluating tests on Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers' team doctor is evaluating tests on Aaron Rodgers' surgically repaired right collarbone to determine if the quarterback can return for Green Bay's game this weekend against Carolina.

The tests were done Monday. Coach Mike McCarthy says there's no timeline on when medical staff will decide on potentially clearing Rodgers. McCarthy says he would like to know as soon as possible, but Rodgers' availability is a medical decision.

Rodgers could be eligible to be activated for Sunday's game against Carolina, which would be eight games after getting hurt Oct. 15 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP returned to practice Dec. 2 on what McCarthy called a "trial return." Rodgers ran the scout team last week.

Green Bay (7-6) remains in contention for a playoff spot.