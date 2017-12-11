Las Vegas' WNBA franchise to be known as the Aces

Las Vegas' WNBA franchise will be known as the Aces.

Officials with the team, formerly the San Antonio Stars, revealed the franchise's name and unveiled the new logo during a news conference Monday.

"Las Vegas has enthusiastically embraced us, and we're incredibly excited for this opportunity. We have a strong roster driven to succeed, which makes this name an ideal choice. 'Las Vegas Aces' is a nod to the excellence, confidence and competitive spirit of our new hometown," said Aces coach Bill Laimbeer.

The Aces, who begin playing in Vegas next year, are only the latest professional franchise to call the city home. The NHL's Golden Knights are off to a strong start in their inaugural season. The NFL's Raiders are expected to relocate to Las Vegas from Oakland, California, by the 2020 season.