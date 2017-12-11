Jahlil Okafor excited about fresh start with Nets

"We're just very excited to get on the court together," Okafor said. "You never would've thought the number two and number three picks would be playing on the same team a few years after, but like I said, everything happens for a reason and I'm really excited."

Russell also had problems on and off the court with the team that drafted him. He was criticized for recording a video of former Lakers teammate Nick Young that aired sordid details about Young's private life. The Lakers gave up on Russell and drafted Lonzo Ball as his replacement.

"I feel like we're similar in that we have a lot to prove," Okafor said. "I know he's working his (butt) off as well. Right now he's rehabbing, trying to get back on the court. I think we both have a chip on our shoulder and we have a lot to prove. We're definitely similar in that regard."

Okafor understands he has areas to improve, mainly defence and rebounding.

"I'm not a perfect player," Okafor said. "I'm 21. There are things that I need to work on, that I have worked on and that I'll continue to work on."

He's excited about fulfilling his potential with a new team.

"I feel really motivated right now, but I've always been motivated," Okafor said. "This is the first time where people are against me in a sense because I've always been the hyped-up guy. It's something new for me to experience, so I'm glad that I am experiencing it."

