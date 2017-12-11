West Indies 106-5 at lunch on day 4, 2nd test vs NZ

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Trent Boult claimed his 200th test wicket as New Zealand closed in on a match and series win over the West Indies on the fourth day of the second test.

The West Indies, needing 444 runs to win the test and level the two-test series, were 106-5 at lunch on Tuesday, still 338 runs behind. Roston Chase was 32 not out, Raymon Reifer was unbeaten on 9 and Sunil Ambris retired hurt. New Zealand won the first test by an innings and 67 runs.

Boult dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (20) in the sixth over of the morning to become the fifth New Zealander after Richard Hadlee (433), Daniel Vettori (361), Chris Martin (233) and Chris Cairns (218) to take 200 wickets in test cricket.

Boult took 4-73 in the first innings, scored 37 not out at No. 11 as New Zealand made 373 batting first, took two catches as the West Indies were dismissed for 221 in their first innings and had 2-38 at lunch.

Brathwaite, leading the West Indies in this test in place of the suspended Jason Holder, top-scored in the first innings with 66. His seemed the critical wicket Tuesday and Boult claimed it early after the West Indies resumed at 30-2.

Brathwaite had moved to 20 when he cut a ball from Boult directly to Kane Williamson, who took an easy catch at gully.

Neil Wagner, who used leg theory to take 7-39 in the first innings of the first test, setting up New Zealand's series-opening win in Wellington, hit Hope on the forearm with a short delivery early in the day. Hope had reached 23 but was unsettled after being struck and fell at 68-4 when he hooked another short ball from Wagner to Colin de Grandhomme at backward square.

Wagner also struck Ambris (5), who retired hurt with a wrist injury and was taken to hospital for tests. The incident continued an eventful start to Ambris's test career; he has been out hit wicket twice in his first three innings, including to the first ball he faced in tests.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who went to the crease in place of Ambris, lasted two balls and hadn't scored when he parried a short ball from Wagner to Henry Nicholls at short leg.

Chase batted soundly for his 32 from 52 balls and Reifer, on test debut, again showed his stickability. He made an unbeaten 23 in the first innings.