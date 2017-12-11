Patriots' Hogan, Slater active against Dolphins

MIAMI — New England Patriots receivers Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater are active for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hogan has been sidelined since Game 8 because of a shoulder injury. Slater has been sidelined since Game 5 because of a hamstring injury.

Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley is inactive because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

Inactive for the Patriots were linebacker David Harris, running back Mike Gillislee, tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Brandon King and offensive lineman Cole Croston.