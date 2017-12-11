Cowboys improving without Elliott, but playoff picture isn't

Linebacker Sean Lee returned after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury, making it five overall that he has missed. He had one of two late interceptions to help the Cowboys win the turnover battle for the second straight week after going minus-7 in the three straight losses.

With Oakland coming after the Giants, the Cowboys get a second straight opponent having a disappointing season that started with Super Bowl aspirations. Even though they had the prospect of Elliott's suspension hanging over them until it finally hit eight games in, the Cowboys had the same hopes.

Dallas is the only one of the three with a realistic chance to do something about it, and even those hopes are up for debate.

"For us, it is playoff time because of the situation that we're in," said receiver Cole Beasley, who had a 54-yard catch to set up Jason Witten's 20-yard TD grab against the Giants. "Guys are going to keep pushing to get victories because that's the type of guys that we have in this room."

If the Cowboys beat the Raiders, they are guaranteed a chance to match Seattle's record and hold the tiebreaker on the Seahawks by beating them at home in Elliott's return. At the moment, though, Seattle is the first team outside the playoff picture in the NFC.

"Margin of error is still small, and there's still a lot of good teams in the NFC that are playing well," Lee said. "We know we have to really continue to win if we want to put ourselves in good position."

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press