Astros' Gene Dias wins Fishel award for MLB public relations

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gene Dias of the World Series champion Houston Astros has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues.

The honour was presented Monday at the winter meetings.

Dias has been with the Astros for nine seasons after nearly 20 years with Philadelphia that included time in the media relations department followed by a stint as director of community relations.

The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981, and the voting is conducted annually among active past winners and Major League Baseball staff.